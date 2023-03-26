BBTitans: Prize money to stay in South Africa?





By Ayo Onikoyi

The Big Brother Titans, which is a joint South African and Nigerian edition of the Big Brother reality TV show franchise themed “Ziyakhala Wahala” currently running in South Africa is coming to an end pretty soon. April 2, 2023, to be precise. And many Nigerians feel the show is looking more “Ziyakhala” than “Wahala”.

Truly so, out of the 24 Housemates that started the journey (12 Naija and 12 Southy) only 9 Housemates are left in the House. Out of the 9 remaining ones, four are Nigerians while five are South Africans. But the odds seem to be in favour of the South Africans.

The final eviction

Out of the nine remaining Housemates set for the finale showdown, three are immune for this Sunday eviction. They are Tsatsii, who won the Head of House challenge on Monday, Ebubu and Ipeleng. That means two Southy, Tsatsii and Ipeleng, are already in the final alongside Naija Ebubu.

Possible evictees

The six Housemates nominated for eviction are 3…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper