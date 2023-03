Breaking: PDP suspends Nat’l Chair, Ayu with immediate effect

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu has been suspended by the party.

The suspension of Dr. Ayu was effected by the Ward Executive of the party in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

Addressing the media Sunday, on behalf of Kashi Philip, the Ward Chairman, the Ward Secretary Mr. Vangeryina Dooyum explained that Dr. Ayu was suspended by the Executive for alleged anti party activities.

Reading from a text signed by 12 out of the 17 member Ward Executive, the Secretary stated that the decision to suspend the National Chairman was reached after the leadership reviewed his conduct at the end of the just concluded general elections.

Flanked by the Chairman and other members, the Secretary said, “we observed with utmost dismay that, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the PDP worked against the success of the party in Igyorov Council Ward.

“It is on record that, he…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper