Choosing female running mate helped Mutfwang’s victory – Gupar





…Tasks First Lady to work with women’s groups

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Positive reactions have continued to trail the victory of Barr. Caleb Mutfwang as the Governor-elect in Plateau State.

Since Mutfwang was declared by INEC on Monday last week, citizens and well-wishers have offered congratulatory messages with the latest coming from Ms. Jophia Gupar, the Plateau State Coordinator, Women4Women/He4She community.

Gupar, who is also the Founder/President, the Pan-African Young Women Development Initiative, PAYWODI congratulated Barr. Mutfwang for emerging victorious and urged him and his wife, Helen to continue to work with women groups when he assumes office.

Recall that Barr. Mufwang chose a female as the running mate and the Deputy Governor-elect, is Mrs. Josephine Piyo.

Gupar said many women and girls worked for and voted for the People’s Democratic Party candidate because he chose to work with a woman and she desires to see women being carried along as she…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper