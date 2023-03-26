Edo LP chieftain condemns violence in election





By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

A leader of the Labour Party in Edo State, Dr Kingsley Oghogho Okundaye has frowned at the violence that marred last Saturday’s governorship and the house of assembly election across the country, especially in Edo state but commended the party for its performance in the state.

The party has won one of the houses of assembly seats in the state and it is leading in two out of the three that have been declared inconclusive.

While congratulating the LP candidate for Oredo West state constituency for emerging victorious, Okundaye commended the “steadfast and doggedness of the Labour Party faithful that stood their ground to exercise their franchise despite harassment and intimidation” by those he turned enemy of democracy.

Dr. Okundaye who enjoined the Labour Party supporters not to be discouraged especially when there are still some inconclusive elections to be done and maintained that the time is now for the people to be rescued from the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper