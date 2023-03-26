‘Enemies’ Within: Why PDP spared Makinde, Ugwuanyi, descended on Ortom, Fayose, Anyim— Sources





•’Wike still under investigation’

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Many people believed they were enemies within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, because they not only disagreed with the party leadership on who should be their presidential candidate ahead of the February 25 elections but it was alleged in many quarters that they also worked against the party.

They operated under the aegis of Integrity Group but the governors among them were famously known as the G5.

The crux of the matter was their insistence on the removal of the PDP Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, who hails from the North just like the party’s presidential candidate.

Led by Governor Nyesom Wike (Rivers State) who had contested for the party’s presidential ticket with Atiku but came second, they canvassed the ceding of the party’s chair to the South as a form of geopolitical balancing.

But their demand was never met, thus setting the stage for a stalemate ahead of the polls.

Opposition parties won the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper