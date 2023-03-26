Euro 2024: Southgate eyes ‘crucial’ win over Ukraine despite ‘huge sympathy’





Gareth Southgate said England had “huge sympathy” with the people of Ukraine ahead of Sunday’s “crucial” European Championship qualifier between the two countries at Wembley.

England launched their qualification campaign with an impressive 2-1 win away to reigning champions Italy on Thursday, with manager Southgate urging his side to back up that performance this weekend.

Sunday’s match is Ukraine’s first of the qualification campaign and comes with the country still in the thick of war following Russia’s invasion last year.

“They (Ukraine) are very proud,” Southgate told a pre-match news conference on Saturday.

“We saw that right at the beginning of the war when they went to Scotland for the (World Cup) play-offs and Wales.

“They are a very proud group of players, you can see that. Totally committed to bringing enjoyment to their public.”

"We, of course, have huge sympathy with what's going on and support for what's going on, but tomorrow's a game of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper