Labour Party calls for review, rerun of Enugu governorship election





Labour Party Coalition for True Democracy (ECTD), on Sunday called for a review of the Enugu Governorship election result due to what it called “some irregularities”.

The call was made by the coalition’s President, Ken Asogwa, and the General Secretary, Emeka Nnaji, at a news conference in Abuja.

Asogwa recalled that the gubernatorial and state assembly elections took place in Enugu State and in 27 other states across Nigeria on 18th March, 2023, saying that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner of the election amidst controversies.

“As you may know, collation was suspended midway into the declaration of a winner of the gubernatorial election due to the malpractice that took place in Nkanu East Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

“According to the figures gleaned from the INEC IREV, Nkanu East LGA recorded a total number of 7,190 accredited voters on election day.

“However, when votes were declared, the PDP was allocated a total…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper