Lagos commissioner for finance wins forty under 40 Africa award





By Juliet Ebirim

37-year-old Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Rabiu Olowo, has emerged winner of the Forty under 40 Africa Awards.

The prestigious award organized by Black White Hover Law Practices celebrates the continent’s most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty, who are committed to business growth, professional excellence, and community service.

Held on the 25th of March 2023 in South Africa, the event hosted 126 nominees and delegates from 23 countries. Its goal is to identify an impressive selection of successful people from a wide range of industries, who have risen through the ranks of their companies or industries at a relatively young age.

Consequently, the 37-year-old Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State was awarded for his stellar track record in the Governance category for his work across revenue, expenditure, debt, and investment management, for the 5th largest economy in Africa.

Under the leadership of Dr. Rabiu Olowo, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper