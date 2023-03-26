NIMASA, NCC partner on submarine cable regulation





The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have agreed to work closely in developing a regulatory framework to provide operational guidelines for Submarine Cable and Pipeline Operators in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Osagie Edward, Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, on Sunday in Lagos.

The statement said that the officials of the two organisations reached the agreement at a pre-audit meeting on submarine cable regulation.

It quoted the Director-General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh, who chaired the meeting, as saying that the agency was committed to ease of doing business while implementing International Conventions which Nigeria had ratified and domesticated.

Jamoh noted that with Nigeria now a destination for global communication players, the time had come to prevent unregulated underwater cable laying, which may become hazardous to shipping.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper