PDP trying to cover its tracks after rigging Delta poll – APC





The All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is trying to cover its tracks after rigging the March 18 Delta governorship election.

Dr Timi Tonye, the Deputy Director, Media and Publicity, Delta APC campaign organisation, said this in a statement on Sunday in Asaba.

Tonye said that information at the disposal of the party revealed that the state’s Commissioner for Information and spokesperson for the PDP presidential campaign council, Mr Charles Aniagwu, had raised alarm that the rigging might be uncovered easily.

“Aniagwu said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) issued stringent guidelines to state Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on the issuance of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of electoral documents for litigation by parties and candidates.

“He said that INEC was specific in directing its RECs to compare the result in form EC8A with what is recorded on the IReV portal before issuing CTCs.

” Aniagwu is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper