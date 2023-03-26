‘Strength of Lagos is its diversity’, UK faults ethnic profiling





The United Kingdom has condemned the ethnic profiling of Lagos, stressing that the strength and beauty of Lagos lie in its diversity.

Ben Llewellyn-Jones, British deputy high commissioner to Nigeria, said this on Sunday in an interview with Nigeria Info FM.

Recall that prior to the Lagos governorship election, ethnic slurs and divisive remarks took the order of the day.

Arguments on who owns Lagos and who should be regarded as an outsider heated up with ethnic discrimination holding sway.

Then came the governorship polls, and voters of south-east extraction were reported to have been attacked in some parts of Lagos while exercising their civic duty.

Llewellyn-Jones, in her reaction, said such moves would only impede the growth of Lagos as many mega cities around the world have recorded huge strides because of their diversity of human capital.

“If you live in London, you are a Londoner, a British-Pakistan, is a Londoner. The British Prime Minister lives in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper