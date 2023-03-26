Troops storm ISWAP hideout in Borno kill commander, 41 others 





…… As wild jubilations in Konduga over killings of terrorists failed attempt to infiltrate military Base

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Special Operation by troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ North East in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) has stormed the hideout of ISWAP terrorists in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, killing 41 of the terrorists including a Commander, Abu Zahra while others flee for their lives.

This is coming less than 24 hours when Troops of 222 Battalion, Operation Hadin Kai succeeded and killed several members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North East of Konduga local government area in Borno state, which triggered wild jubilations by residents.

An Intelligence Source has said, which has also been confirmed by a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama on Sunday morning.

Sources said that the troops eliminated the terrorists in a silent intelligence-led…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper