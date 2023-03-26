With love to Emmanuel Iwanyanwu





The fact that our revered leader and one of the fathers of our nation, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, can sit there and say nothing when Chief (Dr.) Emmanuel Iwanyanwu, an elder statesman who I have always respected, describes the entire Yoruba race as “rascals” that the Igbo “will DEAL with” which tells me that the rumour that the rumours about him may well be true.

Whatever the case this is not the OBJ I once knew, loved, defended and worked so hard for. Something has gone wrong.

No one could have made a statement against ANY tribe in the presence of the old OBJ that we all knew and respected and got away with it. He would have got up and told them off.

As for Iwanyanwu I will not respond to him or to all those that were at that event and that collectively rubbished our people because they are my in-laws and because my four sons are half Igbo.

There is nothing Iwanyawau can say that will make me turn against the Igbo because I have blood and family ties with them…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper