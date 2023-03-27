Blue Economy: Osinbajo tasks committee on all-inclusive policy document





By Eguono Odjegba

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has charged members of the Expanded Partnership Committee on Sustainable Blue Economy in Nigeria (EPCSBEN), to bring their wealth of knowledge to bear in the overall interest of the country.

Represented by Minister of Transportation, Muazu Jaji Sambo, Osinbajo, made the call at the Committee’s fourth meeting in Abuja where he reiterated that the essence of the Committee is to develop a Nigerian version of the Sustainable Blue Economy concept, with a view to having an all-inclusive policy document for the maritime sector in line with global best practices.

Osinbajo, who is Chairman of the Committee stated that the body can only achieve its goals if members work together and eschew self-interest and parochial considerations.

According to him, the concept of Blue Economy is all about the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and job creation while preserving the health of ocean…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper