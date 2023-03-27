Budget 2023: Fears as oil price drops 3% to $73.87 per barrel





By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

There were fears, weekend, as the price of Nigeria’s premium oil grade, Bonny Light, dropped to $73.87 per barrel, from $76.37, recorded last week, indicating a fall of three per cent.

The Federal Government had benchmarked the 2023 budget at $75 per barrel and 1.8 million barrels per day, bpd, including condensate, which Nigeria has the capacity to produce between 300,000 – 400,000 barrels per day, bpd.

The drop in price that also affected other crudes, was attributed to the global economic slowdown, especially with some developed economies that buy commercial oil from Nigeria and other major oil nations.

In its latest report obtained by Vanguard, yesterday, Goldman Sachs – a research organization – disclosed that based on the global economic slowdown, it would not be possible for oil to hit $100 per barrel this year, which it had earlier predicted.

Goldman Sachs noted that the current poor state of the global economy had already…





