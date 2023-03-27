Cash scarcity: Ngige moves to avert NLC’s nationwide strike





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, Monday moved swiftly to avert the impending nationwide strike of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, billed to commence on Wednesday.

Recall that the NLC had on Wednesday last week directed all its branches across the country and the affiliate unions to embark on mobilisation of members for the proposed strike due to the scarcity of naira notes that has caused untold hardships to Nigerians.

It threatened to embark on the industrial action, if the cash crunch, fuel scarcity and electricity tariff increase were not addressed.

The NLC also advised its members to stockpile food stuffs, saying that it will occupy all branches of the Central Bank on Nigeria, CBN, nationwide and its headquarters from Wednesday.

However, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Ngige in a bid to stop the NLC from paralysing economic activities at the nation’s apex bank, intervened in the dispute…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper