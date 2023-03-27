Fani-Kayode tackles British envoy over visa ban threats





The Director, New Media sub-committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode on Sunday reacted to the visa ban comment made by the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ben Llewellyn-Jones.

Recall Vanguard had earlier reported that Llewellyn-Jones during an interview with Nigeria Info FM on Sunday, faulted some politicians for making “derogatory” remarks.

“Yes, let’s be specific, there were some people, like Femi Fani-Kayode, what is he saying and why is he saying it? I don’t understand. It is wrong from my perspective that he will speak on behalf of a party and that party does not distance itself from him and say stop doing that. It is wrong to say that,” Llewellyn-Jones partly said.

Reacting to the aforesaid comment, Fani-Kayode urged the British Deputy High Commissioner to Nigeria to “keep his dirty nose out of our internal affairs.”

Source: Vanguard Newspaper