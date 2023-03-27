Fans unimpressed by Super Eagles 1-0 win over Guinea-Bissau





A cross-section of fans on Monday said they were unimpressed by the Super Eagles 1-0 win over the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Super Eagles claimed their pound of flesh against the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau right in front of their own fans with a slim 1-0 win.

The Djurtus of Guinea Bissau had put up a shocking display when they unexpectedly beat the Super Eagles 1-0 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja March 24.

The Super Eagles, however, returned to winning ways in the 2023 African Nations Cup qualifiers with a decisive 29th-minute penalty by Moses Simon for the much-needed three points.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), some of the fans said they were yet to be convinced by the performance of the Jose Pesseiro-tutored team, which they described as below average.

A sport journalist, Olusegun Oluesan, contended that the Super Eagles had dropped form and were far away from what the team…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper