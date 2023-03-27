FMC Umuahia performs 11th kidney transplant, records 80% success





By Steve Oko

The Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, Abia State, Monday, performed its 11th kidney transplant with 80% success in all the cases according to the hospital source.

Kidney Transplant Nephrologist and the immediate-past Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Abia State chapter, Dr Chimezie Okwuonu, who disclosed this to our Correspondent, said the kidney transplant programme of the hospital had been a huge success since its inception.

He said the kidney transplant programme in the hospital, was initiated by the former Chief Medical Director, CMD, Dr. Chukwu Abali, in December 2017 with surgeries performed in collaboration with the University of Toledo Medical Centre Ohio, USA.

According to him, the latest successful case was performed on a 68-year-old diabetic and hypertensive patient.

“The patient suffered from end-stage kidney disease and has been on dialysis at Beatitudes Mediplex and Kidney Centre Umuahia”, Okwuonu said.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper