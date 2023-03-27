INEC must review results of some LGAs in Adamawa — HURIWA





By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to review results of some local government areas of Adamawa state before the March 29th rerun election.

National Coordinator, HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko made the calling during a press conference in Abuja on Sunday.

According to Onwubiko, the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate in Adamawa state has patriotically called for a review of the results in the local government areas of Michika, Madagali, Hong, Gombi, Song, Girei, Numan, Lamurde, Demsa, Guvuk, Mayo Belwa, Jada, Toungo, Shelleng, Ganye and Maiha.

HURIWA urged INEC to not consider the rerun without first reviewing the results of the aforementioned local government areas.

HURIWA’s Onwubiko said, “We in the organised civil rights community under the auspices of HURIWA and many other good spirited groups in Nigeria…





