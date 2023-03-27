ISWAP Commander, Abu Muhammed, executes deputy over military attack on hideout





… As troops kill 10 terrorists who invaded Kunnari village near Buratai town of Ex-COAS

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A Commander of the Islamic State of the West African Province(ISWAP), Abu Muhammed, has executed his immediate deputy, Abu Darda, for enabling military operation into their camp in Mukdolo and Bone villages which led to the killing of 41 fighters including Abu-Zahra Munzir.

This is even as Troops of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai have successfully repelled an ISWAP attack on a military formation in the volatile northeast of Kunnari near Burutai town in Biu Local Government Area, Borno State.

Buratai town is the home base of the former Chief of Army Staff, Retired Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

In the repelled attack, about 10 terrorists were eliminated. Sources have said.

The terrorists were said to have stormed the town at about 3 am, Monday, March 27, 2023, and attempted an attack on the military base.

It was gathered that Abu…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper