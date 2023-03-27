Labour faults politicization of civil servants’ salary review





By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, ASCSN, has faulted perceived politicisation of the salary review of public servants in the country, saying such politicisation has always worked against the civil servants.

ASCSN’s Secretary General, Joshua Apebo, also lamented that over two years that a committee set up to review upward the salaries of public servants, completed its assignment, but its report has not been released.

In a chat with Vanguard, Apebo informed that Organised Labour will decide the next line of action after the meeting of the National Public Service Negotiating Council, taking place later this week.

According to him, “The last time we had an upward review in the salaries of public servants was over a decade ago when it was reviewed upward by 53.37 percent. About two years ago, when we started pushing for the upward review, the federal government set up a committee made up of the Head of Service of the Federation,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper