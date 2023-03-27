New Governors Series: Peter Mbah, professional game-changer taking over in Enugu





By Paul Mbagwu

Dr. Peter Mbah, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the March 18 governorship election in Enugu state was declared the winner of the election, last Wednesday.

Mbah, who became Governor-elect after the results of the controversial Nkanu East Local Government Area were collated, polled 160,895 votes to defeat the closest contender, Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party, who polled a total of 157,552 votes.

His emergence came after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had suspended collation of results over allegations of over-voting and results manipulation in Nkanu East and Nsukka areas of the state.

A Nigerian maritime lawyer, politician, founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Pinnacle Oil and Gas Ltd, Mbah wields influence and authority with exemplary focus. The visionary professional and financial analyst is poised to take over from Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi come May 29, to drive a desired change and deliver the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper