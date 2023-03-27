‘Nigeria’s built industry moving into Eco-building’





By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigeria building and construction industry is set to move into Eco-building, a globally accepted building structure that is non-harmful to the environment and resource efficient.

An eco-building is one which efficiently uses resources, such as water and power, protects the health and wellbeing of building occupants, and reduces the impact of buildings on the environment and the amount of waste and pollution which they create.

Speaking at the just concluded 8th edition of Buildmacex three days Exhibition in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer of Atlantic Exhibition, Mr Ayodeji Olugbade, said that the Nigeria built industry is moving into Eco-building, which is why it tries to follow the trend by organizing the expo annually to boost awareness, especially with advent of new technologies daily.

Olugbade pleaded with the government to support exhibitions that can drive different sectors of the economy, as it is obtained in other countries, saying…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper