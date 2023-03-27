Ogun guber: Tribunal grants NNPP permission to inspect BVAS, others





The Ogun State Election Petitions Tribunal has granted the request of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to inspect all the sensitive materials including the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines used during the governorship election in the state.

The motion ex-parte which was filed on Monday, March 20, 2023, was decided on last Friday showed that the NNPP was an applicant while INEC, Governor Dapo Abiodun and ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were respondents.

The tribunal granted all the prayers of the state chapter of the NNPP in the motion ex-parte filed at the Isabo court in Abeokuta.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, of the All Progressives Congress winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

Thirteen political parties, including the NNPP, participated in the governorship election in the state.

The motion ex-parte was supported by an eight-paragraph…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper