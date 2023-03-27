Protect your legacy, let Bawa go, Coalition tells Buhari 





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been urged by a coalition of civil society organizations to use his remaining time in office to uphold the rule of law, and complete adherence to the Constitution and National Assembly Acts, among other laws of the land.

The delegates from about 158 Anti-Corruption Civil Society and Non-Governmental Organizations, NGOs, faith-based groups, and youth and community-based organizations, made the call during a one-day national conference, weekend, in Abuja.

They said that the performance of key officials, especially those tasked with taming corruption in Nigeria, would ultimately be used to judge the effectiveness of the anti-corruption efforts of the Buhari-led administration.

The conference also witnessed exhaustive deliberations by the expanded gathering with a keynote address by the Dean, Faculty of Arts, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Prof. Wasiu Ademola Oyedokun-Alli, and presentations from speakers,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper