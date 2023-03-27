Public Procurement Act: NIMC DG charges management on compliance





…As expert calls for amendment

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the National Identity Management Commission, Engr. Aliyu Aziz Abubakar has charged members of the Management of the Commission to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the country’s Public Procurement Act.

The NIMC helmsman gave the charge in Lagos on Monday, while delivering his remarks at a 3-day Interactive Workshop on Procurement and understanding of the World Bank procurement process, procedures, and Ecosystem Enrolment readiness, organized by the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) Project, in collaboration with NIMC.

According to a Press Release, jointly signed by the Nigeria Digital ID4D project Communications Manager, Dr. Walter Duru and NIMC’s Head of Corporate Communications, Kayode Adegoke, the NIMC CEO stressed that the event was put together to enhance the capacity of the Management team on the provisions and application of the country’s Public…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper