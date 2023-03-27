Senate Presidency: I’m qualified, Lawan should support my ambition – Senator Musa

…Says best minds will be elected to Preside over the 10th Senate, see Nigeria prosper again 

By Henry Umoru 

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th Senate, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East has said that judging from his pedigree and experience, he has what it takes to be the next President of the Senate, just as he assured  Nigeria and Nigerians  that the best minds would  be elected to preside over the Senate and see Nigeria prosper again.

Speaking Monday Morning on Arise News,  Senator Musa who was re- elected during the Saturday, 25th February National Assembly election said that he is a very loyal party man as a politician and that President Ahmad Lawan should also support his ambition if the position of Senate President is  zoned to the North Central.

When asked on his relationship Ahmad Lawan who is the current President of the Senate and whether his ambition will not affect the friendship that exists between them, the…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

