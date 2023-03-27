Super Eagles must have change of attitude, mentality – Aghahowa





Says first leg match disappointing

By Solomon Nwoke

Former Super Eagles striker, Julius Efosa Aghahowa is among the Nigerians who were disappointed by Nigeria’s senior national team’s surprised loss to lowly-rated Guinea Bissau in the AFCON qualifying match Friday in Abuja.

Speaking to Sports Vanguard weekend on the game and the way forward as the Super Eagles face the Wild Dogs of Guinea Bissau in the return legs today in Morocco, he said it was unfortunate that Nigeria succumbed to Guinea Bissau and called for the players change of attitude and mentality.

The former FC Shaktar Donetsk goal.merchant said, ” we were expecting a lot from the Super Eagles, at least victory, we were expecting that they would come out with the three points from the game but unfortunately, we lost the game. So the players themselves were equally not happy. They wanted more, but at the end of the day, they lost.

” So the only consolation now is the return legs on Monday (today) in Morocco…





