10th NASS: We’ve become onlookers in selection process – APC NWC





.Begs N/W aspirants for SP to step down

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

As the race for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly intensifies, a member of the National Working Committee NWC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Salihu Moh. Lukman has lamented the laid-back attitude of the party leadership towards the process, saying rather than be its driving force, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC is now helplessly watching from the sidelines.

Lukman who is the party’s National Vice Chairman, Northwest, disclosed this in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja.

“At a time when irrationality has become overbearingly manifest in the politics of the country, no thanks to the so-called Obidient politicians who thrive in peddling lies and falsehood as a strategy to mobilise support, every care should be taken to manage our diversity.

“It is quite frustrating for many members of the APC NWC that as leaders mandated to provide leadership in managing affairs…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper