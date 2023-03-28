2023 polls: Punish offenders or kiss democracy bye — Utomi





Prof. Pat Utomi, a Nigerian Political Economist says Nigeria must punish all offenders in the 2023 general elections or risk truncating the nation’s democracy

Utomi, the Convener of BIG-TENT, a coalition of Political Parties, Social Movements and Civil Society Organisations for Peter Obi-Baba-Ahmed Datti, made this remark at a news conference on Monday in Lagos while assessing the process and outcome of the Feb. 25 and March 18 general elections.

According to him, unless those who commit electoral fraud, disrupt the process, harassed, killed and maimed voters are jailed in Nigeria, the phrase ‘go to court,’ will continue to be a regular line among election riggers in Nigeria.

He added that unless the judiciary was reformed and regained the confidence of Nigerians, phrases such as ‘go to court,’ would continue to become a mockery of the institution.

“Consequences management impunity which has become widespread and every day moves us further down the road to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper