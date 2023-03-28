Any attempt to stifle press freedom, unacceptable — US Embassy





By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The United States Embassy in Abuja, on Monday, stressed the need for industry-wide engagement with media professionals to set up a structure for countering misinformation in Nigeria.

The Public Affairs Counselor in the American Embassy, Mr Adnan Siddiqi, spoke at a two-day ‘Train-the-Trainers Workshop’ on countering misinformation, which was co-organised by the US consulate and Mythos Lab.

He insisted that press freedom is vital to the sustenance of Nigeria’s democracy.

According to Siddiqi, the training was necessitated by the many unconfirmed reports circulated in the media about the just-concluded elections and the results.

He, therefore, explained that the capacity-building workshop would enhance the professionalism, institutional memory and sustainability of media practice in the country.

While noting that stakeholders would not allow covert or overt attempts to muzzle journalism practice in a democracy, he maintained that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper