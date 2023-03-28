Balogun Market fire under control – Lagos Fire Service





The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service say that the fire that gutted the famous Balogun Market is under control.

The Director of the Fire Service, Margaret Adeseye, said this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos.

Adeseye said that the fire which was under control started from the topmost floor of a five-storey building.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service are currently attending to a fire outbreak at the famous Balogun Market which involved the topmost floor of a five-storey building.

“The fire is, however, under control as mitigation is on to limit the spread.

“Update to follow as the situation unfolds,” she said.

NAN reports that the cause of the fire incident which started early hours of Tuesday is still unknown.

Other firefighters are also on the ground to assist the state’s fire service to control the outbreak.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper