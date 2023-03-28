Bauchi detects 7,806 cases of tuberculosis





Bauchi State recorded 7,806 cases of tuberculosis in 2022, Dr Sani Mohammad, Executive Secretary, Bauchi State Agency for the Control of HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Malaria said on Monday in Bauchi.

He made the declaration at a news conference to mark the 2023 World Tuberculosis Day.

Mohammed represented the Commissioner for Health, Dr Sabiu Gwalabe, at the news conference.

He said the figure was an increase of 2,154 over the 5,652 recorded in 2021.

The WHO set aside March 24 to mark the World Tuberculosis Day annually to raise awareness about tuberculosis and efforts to end the pandemic.

He said also that the 2022 figure, representing about 53 per cent increase of the 2021 level was the highest recorded so far in the state.

“Out of the 5,518 new cases that were placed on treatment in 2022, about 5,192; that is 94 per cent were successfully treated at the end of the year.

“Bauchi State currently has 794 free tuberculosis treatment centres, 127…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper