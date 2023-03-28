



John Alechenu, Abuja

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from Igyorev Ward in Ipav, Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State, are currently at the National Secretariat, Abuja, where they are addressing a press conference.

Among the stakeholders are members of the Igyorev ward of the PDP where the party’s National Chairman, Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu hails from.

Recall, a faction of the ward executive had announced the suspension of Ayu’s membership of the party.

Details later…

The post Breaking: Ayu's kinsmen storm PDP secretariat, pledge unflinching support appeared first on Vanguard News.





