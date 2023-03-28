Court clears Edmark of forgery case





By Innocent Anaba, LAGOS

A Federal High Court in Lagos has cleared Edmark Direct Marketing Ltd of a forgery suit brought against the company, noting that the police acted improperly by investigating the firm.

Mr Maurice Etim had in the suit, accused Edmark of forgery,

Trial judge, Justice Daniel Osiagor, in his judgment, noted that since Etim’s activities resulted in unlawful death threats, bodily harm and harassment against its employees, Edmark management took legal action to safeguard their rights.

The court granted Edmark’s application and ruled that the police did not have the authority to investigate allegations of forgery of Etim’s signature concerning the operations, control and management of Edmark Direct Marketing Limited because a forensic investigation report had already been completed.

It held that a statement that the police’s request to Edmark’s staff to assist in any investigation activities related to forgery claims was a gross infringement…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper