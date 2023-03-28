Election Tribunal grants order for LP to inspect Delta guber polls materials





By Ochuko Akuopha,UGHELLI.

DELTA State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has granted an order directing the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to allow Labour Party, LP, and its Candidate for the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state, Kennedy Pela, to inspect the election materials used in the just concluded polls.

The party and its candidate had approached the tribunal in petition No: EPT/DL/GOV/02M/2023, seeking an order to grant them leave to inspect all electoral materials used in the conduct of the election.

The petition has the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Governor-elect, Rt. Hon Sherrif Oborevwori and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the first, second and third Respondents respectively.

Chairman of the Tribunal, C. H. Ahuchagu, while granting the order, stated that “Leave be and is hereby granted that the Applicant to bring this application before the pre-hearing session.

“In line with section 146 of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper