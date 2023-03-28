Elon Musk puts Twitter’s value at $20bn





By Juliet Umeh

Owner of Twitter, Elon Musk, has put the current value of the social platform at $20 billion, less than half the $44 billion he paid to acquire it five months ago.

According to an internal email seen by American news media, the email to employees referred to a new stock compensation programme in the San Francisco-based company and the allocation of shares to employees of X Holdings, Twitter’s umbrella company since Musk purchased it in late October.

The compensation plan values the platform at $20 billion, slightly more than Snapchat’s parent company Snap ($18.2 billion) or Pinterest ($18.7 billion), both of which are publicly traded, unlike Twitter.

Musk, who is also the chief executive of Tesla Inc. and aerospace group SpaceX, said Twitter would allow its employees to cash in shares every six months.

A query from AFP emailed to Twitter’s communications department generated an automatic response in the form of a poop emoji.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper