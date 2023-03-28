Enugu Gov Poll: Group flays call for review of results, asks LP to go to court





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

A pro-democracy organization under the aegis of Enugu Good Governance Group, E-3G, has flayed the demand by Labour Party, LP, for a further review of the results of the governorship election that was held in the state on March 18.

The group, which addressed newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, equally condemned LP’s request for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withhold the Certificate of Return for the election and not issue the same to the Governor-elect, Mr Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

It maintained that having dutifully collated results of the 17 Local Government Areas in the state and declared the winner, INEC, had exhausted its constitutional powers with respect to the election.

It will be recalled that the Returning Officer for the Enugu state gubernatorial election, Prof. Maduebibisi Iwe, had on March 22, announced that Mr Mbah of the PDP polled a total of 160,895 votes to defeat his closest…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper