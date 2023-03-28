Extortion: Court sentences fake LASTMA officer to 2-yr jail term





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Special Offences (Mobile) Court, sitting in Lagos, on Tuesday, sentenced an arrested suspected fake Lagos State Traffic Management Agency, LASTMA, officer, Omotutu Bamidele to a two-year jail term for impersonating and extorting money from motorists across Lagos.

The convicted fake LASTMA Officer was arraigned by the agency at a Magistrate Court, at Bolade, Oshodi area of the state on Two-Count charges of “Did impersonate as a public officer by representing as staff of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (S.78 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015)” and “Did obtain by fraudulent trick (Sec. 323 of the Criminal Law, Lagos State)” before the court.

According to General Manager, LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, through Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, Mr Adebayo Taofiq, Magistrate Kehinde Ogundare, sentenced Bamidele to a two-year jail term without any option of fine after he pleaded ‘Guilty’ to the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper