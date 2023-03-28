FG restates commitment to ease passport availability for Nigerians





The Federal Government on Tuesday restated its commitment to ameliorating the challenges encountered by Nigerians in applying for and obtaining the Nigerian passport through improved service delivery and streamlining of its operations.

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the assertion in Ilesa, Osun, at the inauguration of the Ilesa Passport Front Office and Production Centre, of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

Aregbesola noted that the surge in the number of applications necessitated the establishment of more passport front offices across the country.

This, he said, was born out of the determination of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to further make the process a seamless one.

“In recent years, there has been an upsurge in passport demands by Nigerians.

“The first factor in this upsurge was the COVID-19 pandemic that affected our production schedule, due to restrictions on human movement.

“This…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper