‘I’m FG’s liability, I work for APC,’ Portable resists Police arrest





Controversial street singer, Habib Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has declared himself a government liability, saying he works for the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Portable said this while protesting against an arrest from the Nigeria Police in his bar at Sango-Ota, Ogun State on Tuesday.

A viral video had circulated on the internet with the ‘Zeh’ crooner causing a stir when some police officers stormed his bar to whisk him away.

Portable, while resisting arrest from the police officers, told them that he is a ‘superstar’ and works for the APC.

He said, “You dey tell superstar say ‘you are under arrest’. In my office? You are telling me you are under arrest for what? Why why? Did I know you?

“Petition against me that’s why you come and scattered my bar? You come and everybody is running up and down. Even me…You [are supposed] to call me then I will come to your office or my manager will come. I have manager.”

While a police officer…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper