Interim govt: No one stole your mandate, pro-Tinubu protesters tell Atiku, Obi

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Hundreds of protesters, under the aegis of ‘The Natives’, yesterday took to the streets of Abuja, the nation’s capital, in defence of the outcome of the 2023 general election, warning opposition elements against canvassing the imposition of an Interim National Government, ING, on the country.

While the protesters specifically told the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, to drop such advocacy, they also hailed the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, for conducting a free, fair and credible election, declaring that nobody’s mandate was stolen.

The protesters, therefore, vowed to resist any attempt to institute an interim government, warning that the spirit of June 12, which saw the announcement of the late Moshood Kashimawo Abiola’s mandate, was upon the nation.

Addressing…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper