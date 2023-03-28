Lawyer petitions ICC over Tinubu’s spokesman, Onanuga’s inciting remarks





A legal practitioner, Gideon Christian has filed a petition at the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Bayo Onanuga, the Director of Media, All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, over alleged incitement of violence during the 2023 elections.

ICC acknowledged the receipt of the petition dated March 27, 2023, and signed by Mark P. Dillon, Head of Information and Evidence Unit, Office of The Prosecutor.

Onanuga, after the reelection of Babjide Sanwo-Olu as the Lagos State Governor, posted an anti-Igbo statement on Twitter, which was greeted with backlash.

Christian, however, formally informed the world court of the matter asking the ICC to probe the ethnic violence that erupted during the just concluded election.

The letter read, “The Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court acknowledges receipt of your documents/letter.

“This communication has been duly entered in the Communications Register of the Office. We will give…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper