NAF disowns online admission into school of medical sciences, aviation medicine





The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has dismissed an online notification of admission into National Diploma/Higher National Diploma (ND/HND) Nursing Programmes for the 2023/2024 Academic Session at NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine (NAFSMSAM), Kaduna.

The Director, Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ayodele Famuyiwa, in a statement on Tuesday, described the said online admission notification as “spurious and fraudulent”.

Famuyiwa said the advert signed by an ‘impostor, Air Commodore Anike Obinna’, asking unsuspecting members of the public to pay a non-refundable fee of N15,000.00 for the purchase of admission form was fake.

According to him, the fraudster also provided two fake telephone numbers 07047290540 and 09169461866 for enquiries in an effort to legitimize the illicit act.

“The NAF wishes to inform the public that it has nothing to do with the person or claims by the fraudster.

“The Service is yet to commence admission…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper