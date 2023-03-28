POLLS: INEC to present Certificate of return to Oborevwori, Onyeme, HoA members elect, Wednesday





By Festus Ahon

ASABA-THE Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, would present Certificate of returns to Delta Governor-Elect, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme and the 29 members elect of the State House of Assembly on Wednesday at Asaba, Delta State capital.

INEC in a statement by its Administrative Secretary in Delta State, Dr Monday Hezekiah, said the ceremony would kick off at 10am in its Conference hall.

The twenty nine members elect are made made of 27 males and two females. Twenty two of the members were elected under the platform of the PDP and seven under the APC.

The members elect, their constitituencies and party are; NWAOBI EMEKA EMMANUEL ANIOCHA NORTH PDP, ANWUZIA ISAAC OZOR, ANIOCHA SOUTH PDP, PREYOR OBORO, BOMADI PDP, OLOYE PEREOTU, BURUTU PDP, EBITONMI ANTHONY ALAPALA, BURUTU NORTH APC, AKPOWOWO ARTHUR, ETHIOPE EAST PDP, ACHOJA BLESSING, ETHIOPE WEST APC, OKOWA-DARAMOLA MARILYN

DUMKELECHUKWU, IKA NORTH EAST

Source: Vanguard Newspaper