Tinubu: Buhari congratulates Tinubu @71





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated National Leader of All Progressives Congress APC, and President-Elect, Bola Tinubu as he clocks 71, March 29, 2023, saying, history is beckoning to lead the country from May 29 2023.

President stated this in a statement through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Tuesday.

The President joined members of the President-Elect’s family, especially his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, business partners and political associates in celebrating the remarkable age, heralded with many years of experience and achievements in the private and public sectors, which prepared him for the historic win on February 25, 2023.

Buhari stressed that Tinubu’s warmth, friendliness and generosity has set the pace for a network of friends, home and abroad, that would shape his presidency with requisite expertise to guide the economy, and consolidate on the investments of past leaders, particularly in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper