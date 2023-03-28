We have changed narrative of bitters in Nigeria — Cubana





By Chioma Obinna

As Cubana Trading and Investment Limited, CTIL, roll out drum to celebrate its one-year anniversary, the Chairman, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu has said that the launch of Odogwu Bitters into the Nigerian market has changed the narrative for bitters in the country even as he unveiled three new products.

Speaking during a media presentation of the products to mark its anniversary in Lagos, Iyiegbu who recounted the milestones achieved by the company in one year, said its product has raised the status of bitters among consumers. He said before the introduction of Odogwu Bitters, such drinks are seen and regarded as drinks for the down-trodden.

“Today, people now take bitters openly, even in our Club. We ensure the best standard is followed because we have a name to protect. We have changed the narrative even when you travel abroad people now request for our bitters.”

The CTIL Chairman who noted the company’s unwavering determination to succeed added that the passion…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper