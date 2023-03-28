Zoning Senate Presidency to S/East will promote peace, Kalu tells Buhari





President Muhammadu Buhari has met behind closed doors with Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, Kalu revealed that he officially informed the president of his intention to run for the position of the Senate President.

According to him, if the position is zoned to the South East by the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) it will stimulate peace in the country.

Kalu, one time governor of Abia, argued that though the zone might not have voted for Sen. Bola Tinubu, the President-elect, at the recently concluded Presidential election, making him the Senate President would bring peace and honour to the country.

Kalu equally disclosed that he discussed the stability of the ruling party with the president.

According to him, he suggested to the president to take over the position of the APC”s Board of Trustees (BoT) immediately after…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper