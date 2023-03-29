Burden of service delivery should not be on govt alone — Gov Adeleke





As SAGA donates $7.3 million worth of medical equipment

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that the burden of service delivery should not only be vested in the government but be shared with philanthropic organisations.

The Governor made the disclosure on Wednesday, while formally receiving $7.3 million worth of medical equipment and hospital-related items donated to the State General Hospital, Ila-Orangun, by a Non-profitable organisation, Shola Agboola Goodwill Ambassador SAGA, foundation.

The medical equipment which includes ambulance stretchers, crutches, examination tables, hospital beds with mattresses, Oxygen, concentrators, walkers, and wheelchairs, among others, was provided to the SAGA foundation by the government of Canada.

Speaking at the event, the Governor described charity groups, as a strong bridge between the government and the people, emphasizing that there is a need for more progressive partnerships in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper